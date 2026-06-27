New OTT releases to binge-watch during the weekend!

The weekend is here! With the chilly weather and occasional sprinkles of rain, this is the perfect weather to stay in! After a long week of endless meetings, client calls, and projects, it’s time to relax. And what is a better way to spend the weekend than to binge-watch? This week has some of the best OTT releases for this month, and here’s what you can stream this weekend!

New OTT releases to stream this weekend!

1. Lock Upp season 2

This new season of the reality television series brings together 14 celebrities for 6 weeks, with 2 jailers inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, they have to go through tough tasks set by the jailers. The inmates have to make strange alliances and hard choices to make it out.

OTT: Netflix

2. Little Brother

Rudd Landy is a famous real estate agent with the perfect life- great job, a loving family, and a thriving career. Chaos ensues in Landy’s life when his eccentric little brother reappears.

OTT: Netflix

3. Gram Chikitsalay season 2

Your favourite rural series is back for another season! Dr Prahbat Sinha faces new problems, along with the task of winning the villagers’ trust. He has a golden opportunity to win the prestigious Adarsh Primary Health Centre award; the young doctor has to overcome medicine shortages, corruption, and more.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. Notes from the Last Row

After living a mundane life as a failed novelist and a grumpy literature teacher, Heo Munoh comes across an extraordinary talent for writing in Lee Kang, a backbencher in the classes. Munoh wants to nurture Kang’s talent and goes so far as to offer him one-on-one tuition. As Kang continues writing his assignment, the duo falls into a pit of psychological obsession, control, and other dangers.

OTT: Netflix

5. House of the Dragon season 3

After the events of the last season, the devastating fight for the throne continues. As the events from the Battle of the Gullet and the next events from the Dance of the Dragons continue, both Team Black (supporting Rhaenrya as the true heir) and Team Greens (who accept Aegon to be the rightful king) win and lose tremendously.

OTT: JioHotstar

7. Agent Kim Reactivated

Manager Kim is an ordinary salaryman who takes care of his daughter, Min Ji. However, he has a secret, which he can’t reveal to anyone. One day, Min Ji goes missing, which forces Kim to unmask his long-kept secret identity. Based on the webtoon of the same name, this action-thriller is a must-watch!

OTT: Netflix

Ranging from nail-biting reality television to detailed action thrillers, there is something for every viewer. So, what are you waiting for? Start binge-watching these best new OTT releases of the weekend now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.