New OTT Releases This Week: Reacher 4, Cocktail 2 & More!`

It’s that time of the week to update your watchlist for the week. Many OTT platforms have interesting releases slated for the week, including the latest season of the action-filled Reacher, the OTT release of Cocktail 2, and a spine-chilling documentary about the abduction of a newborn in A Child of My Own. Here’s the full list of the new OTT releases of the week that you should add to your watchlist!

August 12

Reacher Season 4

The action-packed series returns with Jack Reacher’s chance subway encounter with a distraught woman, which goes wrong and draws him into a secret conspiracy. Can the former military investigator handle the enemies and survive? Watch to find out!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Women in Blue Season 2

María is now promoted to lieutenant, and the challenges are harder than ever. When the all-female unit discovers the body of a student activist, they are forced to reach back to the 1968 student massacre in Mexico, one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history. And before they can advance in their investigation, a mysterious killer adds to the scene.

OTT: Apple TV

August 13

My Brilliant Career

Miles Franklin’s novel, My Brilliant Career, receives its first television adaptation. Sybylla Melvyn is an independent young woman in rural 1900s in the 1900s who dreams of becoming a writer. Her life enters an unexpected stage of confusion when she meets her wealthy neighbour, Harry Beecham, who moved into her wealthy grandmother’s estate.

OTT: Netflix

The Traitors Season 2

The reality show hosted by Karan Johar returns with a new group of celebrity contestants divided into two groups: Traitors and Innocents. Watch as the Traitors operate in secret while maintaining their cover among the Innocents.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

A Child of My Own

After suffering through multiple miscarriages and mounting pressure from society and her family, a young Mexican woman fakes a pregnancy, which ultimately leads to her abducting a newborn. This hybrid documentary will showcase this case, which caused a national media frenzy, with talking-head interviews and heavily dramatised recreations of the situation.

OTT: Netflix

This, That and Everything in Between

This heartfelt coming-of-age drama follows Joanne, a successful TV writer whose life changes when her estranged mother, Paz, returns after three decades with a buried secret.

OTT: Netflix

Tires Season 3

Will and Shane now own the Valley Forge Automotive Centre, bringing new responsibilities to a crew unprepared to handle them.

OTT: Netflix

August 14

Don’t Say Good Luck

Sophie is a theater student who leads her dream role in her high school musical. However, her excitement is short-lived when she discovers that her mother Elizabeth’s cancer has returned. It is now up to Sophie to balance her musical pursuits, her mother Elizabeth’s declining health, and managing her other relationships.

OTT: Netflix

Cocktail 2

Kunal and Diya are in a long-term relationship and vacation in Sicily to avoid the pressure of getting married. The couple reunites with Ally, Divya’s friend, who Divya tasks with flirting with Kunal as a loyalty test. The plan runs off the track when Ally starts to develop feelings for him.

OTT: Netflix

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

This medical drama tells the untold story of the staff at The Cama & Albless Hospital, who barricaded doors, hid patients, and protected lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

OTT: Zee 5

With these new OTT releases this week offering a wide range of genres, from coming-of-age to intense suspense, there is something for every streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these entertaining titles now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.