Tollywood is one of the most successful industries, featuring high-octane action, mythological storytelling, and star-driven cinema. There are many genres that keep audiences hooked, from gripping family dramas to slick gangster sagas. If you’re looking for a good watch this weekend, here are some of the best Telugu movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video!

Best Telugu Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video!

1. Sarileru Neekevvaru

This Mahesh Babu-starrer tells the story of Ajay Krishna, a senior Army Major, and the characters surrounding him. He gets caught up in a major scam when he moves to Kurnool on a secret mission, earning the ire of the antagonist’s family.

This was a blockbuster at the cinemas, starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad along with a special appearance by Tamannaah.

2. Jathi Ratnalu

This Telugu comedy movie tells the story of three men who leave their village to find decent jobs in the city. They get into trouble when a minister blackmails them for a lost mobile phone. The hilarious misadventures of the three protagonists has cemented this movie as a cult favourite among the audience!

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Bantu grows up being constantly criticised by his father, no matter how much he achieves in his life. After he discovers his real parentage, he decides to carve out a space in the family he truly belongs to. However, he has to navigate through certain people who want to destroy his true family.

4. A Aa

Anasuya Ramalingam and Anand Vihari are two souls who have nothing in common. These two circle around each other during a trip to a village, falling in love eventually. As their love blossoms, buried secrets about their families come to light, and they have to convince their families of their relationship.

5. Nani’s Gang Leader

Five women from different walks of life seek the help of Pencil, a small-time crime novelist, to avenge the deaths of their loved ones in a robbery.

6. Rangasthalam

A hearing-impaired villager and his foreign-returned brother end up in a political mess after they fight against the tyrannical rule of the local landlord.

So, which of these Telugu movies will be flickering on your screen this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.