>
Light Dark
More...

Now Reading: Students take out rally against drug abuse

1
  • 01

    Students take out rally against drug abuse

Light Dark

Students take out rally against drug abuse

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamJust now

Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Rally Held in Bheemili

As part of the ‘Sankhabhrata Sankalapam‘, a police programme against drug abuse, an awareness rally was held in Bheemili on Friday.

Raising slogans against drug abuse, over 800 students from different colleges in the town participated in the rally.

The rally, which began at the Clock Tower, culminated in a meeting at the beach. Addressing the gathering, speakers exhorted the youth to keep off drugs and focus on education.

They explained the ill-effects of drug use, stating that addiction would ruin lives.

Read also: Devotional fervour marks Rath Yatra in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Related Posts

Previous Post

Next Post

Loading Next Post...
Search
Popular Now
Show More
Scroll to Top
Loading

Signing-in 3 seconds...

Signing-up 3 seconds...