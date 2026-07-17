Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Rally Held in Bheemili

As part of the ‘Sankhabhrata Sankalapam‘, a police programme against drug abuse, an awareness rally was held in Bheemili on Friday.

Raising slogans against drug abuse, over 800 students from different colleges in the town participated in the rally.

The rally, which began at the Clock Tower, culminated in a meeting at the beach. Addressing the gathering, speakers exhorted the youth to keep off drugs and focus on education.

They explained the ill-effects of drug use, stating that addiction would ruin lives.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu