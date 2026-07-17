GVMC Holds Employee Grievance Day Today

In accordance with the State government directive, ‘Employee Grievance Day’ is being held every third Friday, according to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

In a statement, the Commissioner has said the programme is aimed at redressing the grievances of the corporation staff.

Representations will be received from employees between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the corporation’s old council hall.

Ketan Garg has directed the zonal commissioners and the heads of all departments to create awareness about the programme among employees and ensure their participation in it. He also instructed them to ensure timely action on the representations received from the staff.

The Commissioner has also advised employees to bring their problems to the notice of the higher authorities for a solution by making better use of the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu