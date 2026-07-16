Visakhapatnam Railway Station Gets New 'Deccan Chai' Outlet

To ensure better amenities for passengers, ‘Deccan Chai’, the premium tea and coffee outlet, was inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station by DRM Lalit Bohra. The outlet is conveniently located adjacent to the Bus Bay area for easy access to passengers.

The catering unit has been awarded to M/s Karthik Food World, Visakhapatnam, for a period of five years. In addition to offering quality tea, coffee, and refreshments to passengers, the outlet is expected to contribute significantly to the Railway’s Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) through the effective commercial utilisation of station assets.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra said that Visakhapatnam Railway Station, being one of the busiest stations in the region, was committed to providing passengers with hygienic, high-quality food and beverage options from reputed brands. He opined that such initiatives enhance the overall travel experience while ensuring optimum utilisation of railway infrastructure.

K Pavan Kumar, Senior DCM, V Ravi Varma, DCM, and representatives of M/s Karthik Food World were present.

The outlet is now open to passengers and will serve premium-quality tea, coffee, and refreshments.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu