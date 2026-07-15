Visakhapatnam summer special trains extended; check the list here!

In order to clear the incoming rush of passengers throughout the summer season, the Indian Railways has announced the extension of summer special trains from Visakhapatnam, Shalimar, Bengaluru, and more destinations.

Train number 02811 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur will be extended from July 4 to August 29, running on Saturdays, with 9 trips. Also train number 02812 Yestanpur-Bhubaneswar will be extended from July 6 to August 31, running on Mondays, adding 9 trips.

Train number 08581 Visakhapatnam- SMVT Bengaluru will be extended from July 3 to July 31, running on Friday, with 5 trips. Also train number 08582 SMVT Bengaluru- Visakhapatnam will be extended from July 3rd to August 1, adding 5 trips.

Train number 08045 Shalimar-Charlapalli will be extended from July 17 to July 31, running on Friday, with an addition of 5 trips. Also train number 08046 Charlaplli-Shalimar will be extended from July 18 to August 1 with adding of 5 trips.

Passengers from Visakhapatnam, Shalimar, Bengaluru, and more destinations have been requested to make use of the special train services during the summer.

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