Andhra University, BTH Sweden Discuss Dual PhD Plan

A delegation from Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden, has visited Andhra University. The team, comprising BTH Deputy Vice-Chancellor Vanja Lindberg, Dean, Faculty of Computing, Lars Lumberg, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Martin Anderson, and International Director, Gurdat Velpula, met AU Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar and had a lengthy discussion on the issues of jointly running a dual Ph.D. programme between the two universities.

The main issues discussed were the selection of research students, the method for conducting joint research between the two universities, and the awarding of degrees. The representatives of the two universities discussed the necessary departments, faculties, research groups, and other issues, as well as the feasibility of the two universities and their capabilities.

As part of the meeting, Rajasekhar explained AU’s uniqueness. He informed the BTH representatives of the Center of Excellence, Incubation, Startup and Skill Development Centres at AU and invited the team to visit them.

He also told them that more than 1,100 students from 56 countries were pursuing higher education at AU. He said that foreign professors would be welcome at AU and proposed sending BTH professors to teach special courses and for a semester at AU.

Rajasekhar said he has proposed providing the necessary funding for this.

Vanja Lindberg, BTH Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said that their students work in collaboration with the industries. She explained how students manage projects related to industry. She said that they have the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Computing. The deans explained the details, courses, and other aspects related to them.

Rajasekhar welcomed the BTH representatives on behalf of the university. Registrar K. Rambabu, Principals M.V.R. Raju, M.Sasi, Deans V.Valli Kumari, G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao, Paul Douglas, Y.Abbulu and others participated in the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu