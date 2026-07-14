Bhogapuram International Airport Nears Launch, Gets Nod

The decks have been cleared for the Bhogapuram International Airport to launch operations, as the Central government has issued a gazette notification bringing the airport under the ambit of the Immigration and Foreigners Registration Act.

With this, it has become the 39th airport in the list of category 1 airports.

Now, the Bhogapuram Airport has been recognised as an immigration check-post.

It is learnt that the greenfield airport will be inaugurated this month-end and the State government awaits a nod from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Meanwhile, the district administration is busy making arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel for Bhogapuram-bound air passengers.

It has been planned to operate electric buses to the airport from various parts of the city. Initially, about 20 buses will be run for the convenience of air travellers.

A team from APSRTC inspected the electric bus terminal and charging station at the airport ahead of the launch of bus services.

Similarly, as many as nine waiting lounges, said to be the first of its kind in India, will come up in different locations of the city for air travellers.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu