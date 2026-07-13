Amaravati Championship 2026 to begin on July 15

Sports competitions in the name of the ‘Amaravati Championship 2026’ will be held all over the state from July 15 to August 29.

As part of the competitions, a poster was released by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in Anakapalle on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the competitions were aimed at tapping the talent in the youth.

The competitions would be held at constituency and district levels in 12 different sports, and those who show talent would be selected for the state competitions, said the minister.

Winners at the state-level competitions would be given cash prizes, she added.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu