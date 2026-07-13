Maa Inti Bangaram crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

With Maa Inti Bangaram topping the list of the highest grossers in the category of lady-orientated Telugu films, actor Samantha, who played the lead role in the movie, is on a high savouring its success at the box-office.

Starting the journey with a positive talk from day one, the family entertainer packed with action and comedy crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, shattering the earlier record set by Mahanati, which grossed over Rs 83 crore worldwide.

The other female-led films which had made record collections were Arundhati and Rudramadevi, both starring Anushka.

Made with a small budget of about Rs. 30 crore, the Samantha-starrer made it big, crossing Rs. 100 crore in over 20 days.

The positive buzz created by the song ‘Tha tha tha thassadiyya…’ even before the release of the movie made the audience, particularly women, go to theatres, and the hit talk brought cheers to the makers.

Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film drew crowds in overseas also and collected over Rs. 27 crore.

Buoyed by success, its producer Raj Nidimoru, while speaking in Visakhapatnam recently, announced a sequel to the film.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu