HPV Vaccine Camp Held for Police Family Girls in Vizag

Girls in the age group of 9-14 years were administered HPV booster vaccine dose at a camp held in Vizag on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, who inaugurated the camp along with Chaitanya Sravanthi president Shireen Rahman, said cervical cancer can be controlled only by administering cervavac vaccine.

The programme was jointly organised by Natco Trust, Lions Club of Vizag Charitable Trust and Chaitanya Sravanti Charitable Society at the Police Barracks. The camp is being held for two days.

The Police Commissioner thanked the organisations that came forward to vaccinate the girls of police damilies against cancer.

Dr. Shireen Rahman urged the Police Commissioner to organise a camp in October to create awareness about breast cancer.

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