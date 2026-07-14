VMRDA Praja Darbar: 14 representations received, action assured

VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal directed officials to accord priority to representations received at the Praja Darbar.

Pranav Gopal, who received representations at the Praja Darbar held on Monday, said officials should ensure prompt redressal of grievances aired by the people.

The VMRDA Chairman talked to the complainants and assured them of prompt action.

As many as 14 representations were received at the darbar, which was attended by the secretary Muralikrishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, and others.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu