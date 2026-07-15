Electric buses arrive for Bhogapuram Airport service

Of the 20 electric buses proposed to be operated to the Bhogapuram International Airport, three vehicles reached the Visakhapatnam Steel Depot on Wednesday.

The remaining buses will be delivered this week, according to RTC regional manager B. Appala Naidu.

The APSRTC is making all necessary preparations for the launch of the 20 electric buses.

The buses will ply mainly on two routes connecting important junctions.

Of the 20 buses, 10 will reach Bhogapuram Airport via NAD, Gurudwara, Maddilapalem, Hanumanthavaka, Madhuravada, Anandapuram, and Tagarapavalasa from Gajuwaka, while the rest will reach the airport via Gajuwaka, Scindia, Railway Station, Dwarka Bus Station, Vuda Park, Rushikonda, IT Hills, Marikivalasa, Anandapuram, and Tagarapavalasa.

It is likely to take one and a half hours to two hours from Gajuwaka to Bhogapuram Airport.

A trial run will be conducted from Gajuwaka via NAD and via Scindia to Bhogapuram Airport.

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