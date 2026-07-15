Preparations Begin for Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, or GVMC, has launched an intensive beautification drive along RK Beach Road ahead of the Partnership Summit, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam this November.

The Municipal Commissioner, Ketan Garg, instructed the officials during a field inspection on Monday to expedite the works to transform the city’s beachfront into a clean, attractive, and welcoming destination for delegates, investors, and dignitaries attending the event.

He directed the officials to repair damaged dustbins, install additional bins where required, repaint the central median grills, restore the footpaths, and improve the streetlights and other decorative lights along Beach Road.

The GVMC Commissioner also called on officials to remove unauthorised roadside stalls and encroachments immediately to reinforce safe movement on the roads. also reviewed the horticulture works and instructed the officials to maintain proper soil levels, replace dried plants, and fill gaps in the median plantations. He directed the horticulture staff to report for duty by 7:30 AM daily for watering and maintenance.

He also ordered the officials to equip the horticulture department’s vehicles with GPS systems and to strictly monitor the quality of plantation materials supplied by contractors.

GVMC chief engineer P V V Satyanarayana Raju, chief city planner A. Prabhakar Rao, deputy director of horticulture Vasuki, the sanitary Inspector Govinda Rao, Horticulture Officer Venkata Ramana and other officials participated in the inspection.

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