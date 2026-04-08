Allu arjun movies to revisit on his birthday

Allu Arjun, fondly known as the “Stylish Star”, has carved an indelible niche for himself in the world of Telugu films. As he celebrates another year around the sun, it is the perfect occasion to look back at a career filled with electrifying performances, unforgettable characters, and blockbuster hits that have left audiences awestruck. From his energetic dance moves and charismatic screen presence to his ability to breathe life into complex roles, Allu Arjun’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular.

Here is a list of movies by Allu Arjun that we would like to revisit on his special day:

1. Duvvada Jagannadham

Jagannadha Shastry, played by Allu Arjun, is an orthodox Brahmin cook who runs his family’s catering business. To the outside world, he appears jovial and upbeat, but he secretly leads a double life as an undercover vigilante known as DJ, eliminating wrongdoers in cold blood. One of his targets, Royyala Naidu, is the reason his uncle takes his own life. Determined to avenge his uncle’s death, DJ carefully lays out a trap to take down the powerful criminal.

Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar

2. Arya 2

Ajay and Arya are two orphans who share a deep friendship. Ajay gets adopted by a rich family after Arya willingly gives up his own chance to be adopted. Years later, Ajay grows up to become a software engineer with a stable job, and Arya ends up joining the same company. Both of them fall for Geeta, who works in the same office. While Arya openly declares his love, Ajay chooses a more strategic game to win Geeta over.

Where to watch: ZEE5

3. Pushpa

Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, is a labourer who slowly rises to power and builds an illegal red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. After facing constant humiliation because of his illegitimate birth, Pushpa decides to carve his own path to power. However, fearless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat emerges as a major obstacle in Pushpa’s growing empire.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Bantu, a witty and hardworking young man, grows up constantly belittled by his father, Valmiki. After being denied even the bare minimum by him, Bantu finds a job at a travel agency, where love slowly blossoms between him and his boss. Meanwhile, Valmiki’s wealthy friend Ramachandra has a timid son named Raj. After an attack on Ramachandra’s family, the shocking truth about Bantu’s real identity and his father’s cruel past finally comes to light.

Where to watch: SUN NXT and Amazon Prime Video

5. Iddarammayilatho

Akanksha, the daughter of a Home Minister, moves into an apartment in Barcelona. While settling in, she comes across a diary belonging to a girl named Komali. In it, Komali writes about her intense love story with a guitarist named Sanju. After receiving their parents’ approval for an inter-caste marriage, a mysterious video clip on Komali’s camera ends up costing her life. Curious to uncover the truth, Akanksha sets out to find Sanju.

Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar

From the heart-pounding “Pushpa” to the emotional depth of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” Allu Arjun’s filmography is a testament to his versatility and enduring appeal. Each film not only showcases his evolution as an actor but also his uncanny ability to connect with audiences on every level. As we celebrate his birthday, these cinematic gems remind us why Allu Arjun remains one of the brightest stars in the industry.

Also read: Must-watch Indian movies every kid should see!

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