Indian movies every kid should watch at least once

India’s film industry has long produced movies that not only entertain but also offer valuable life lessons. These films spark imagination and inspire young minds. For children especially, cinema can be a window to empathy, resilience, friendship, and cultural values. Whether through magical friendships, extraordinary adventures, or heartfelt family moments, these movies leave a lasting impression on kids.

Here is a list of Indian movies every kid should watch:

1. Taare Zameen Par

Ishaan Awasthi is an artistic eight-year-old with undiagnosed dyslexia. He feels isolated and is constantly compared to his academically gifted older brother. His father criticises him harshly and sends him to boarding school, deepening his struggles. These experiences break him within and cause him to withdraw. His new art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, recognises Ishaan’s misunderstood potential and helps nurture his extraordinary imagination and artistic talent.

Where to watch: Netflix and YouTube

2. Bhoothnath

Anjali and Aditya move into the Nath Villa with their young son, Banku. A grumpy old ghost, Bhoothnath (played by Amitabh Bachchan), guards the house. Initially upset with the family moving in, Bhoothnath tries to scare them off, but an unexpected friendship with fearless Banku turns into a heartwarming plot twist. When Banku’s parents demand an explanation for his unusual behaviour, Bhoothnath’s tragic backstory is brought to light. This heartwarming, bittersweet story about separation, loneliness, forgiving and letting go will truly warm your heart.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and YouTube

3. Paa

Auro, a humorous and intelligent 13-year-old, lives happily with his single mother and grandmother. He suffers from progeria, a rare condition that makes him look five times his age and limits his lifespan. Auro befriends a politician named Amol and gradually learns that Amol is his biological father, a truth he keeps secret since Amol had once asked his mother, Vidya, to abort the child. Before passing away, Auro leaves his parents with a deeply touching final wish.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Bhoot Uncle

Shyam, a 12-year-old orphan living with his maternal uncle and aunt, faces a lot of hardships in life, as he is constantly bullied and tortured by his aunt. During these hard times, he befriends a ghost (played by Jackie Shroff). Shyam and his young friends lovingly call the ghost Bhooth Uncle, who protects Shyam. An evil MLA puts the safety of the town at stake for his selfish wishes. Shyam and his friends, with the help of Bhooth Uncle, outsmart the MLA and his goons, saving the town.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

5. My Friend Ganesha

Ashu, an 8-year-old boy, is neglected by his busy parents and feels lonely as a result. On a rainy day, he rescues a mouse from a risky situation. When he shares this with his househelp, Gangubai, she gets overjoyed and tells him that he has saved Lord Ganesh’s pet. The family brings a Ganesha Idol home and celebrates the 11-day festival. During this time, Lord Ganesha comes alive and becomes Ashu’s best friend, teaching him several important life lessons.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

6. The Lotus Pond

Two 10-year-old school-going boys learn about a mystical pond in the Himalayas during one of their school lessons. Neeraj and Ajay get curious and set out on a journey to find it. During this journey, they meet many people and learn about their stories.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

7. Makdee

This children’s fantasy thriller follows twin sisters Chunni and Munni, Chunni being mischievous and Munni being quieter. In their village stands an infamous mansion said to be haunted by a witch named Makdee. When Munni enters the mansion on a dare and doesn’t return, Chunni goes in to look for her, only to meet Makdee, who claims she has turned Munni into a hen and demands 100 hens to turn her back into a human.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Exploring these Indian films with children is more than just a way to pass the time; it’s an opportunity to nurture empathy, creativity, and critical thinking from a young age. Each of these must-watch movies offers unique perspectives on growing up, overcoming challenges, and celebrating the wonders of childhood.

Also read: If you loved Dhurandhar, these movies should be next on your watchlist

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