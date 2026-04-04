VISTA app by VMRDA is the future of tourism in Visakhapatnam!

VMRDA Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal stated that, as the State of Andhra Pradesh takes strides towards digitalisation under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the recently introduced ‘VISTA’ App (VMRDA Integrated Smart Ticketing Application) will ensure hassle-free services for tourists in Visakhapatnam.

Which tickets you can book in Visakhapatnam from the VISTA app?

This app, designed to facilitate the ticket booking process for parks, museums, and tourist spots managed by VMRDA, is instrumental in providing easy, fast, and hassle-free services to the public.

Tourism in Visakhapatnam made easy!

The VMRDA Chairperson, Pranav Gopal said, “In addition to offering convenient, rapid, and hassle-free services to tourists visiting Visakhapatnam from distant regions, the VISTA app also provides features such as map navigation, notifications, booking history, and a feedback system. It is evolving into a comprehensive digital ecosystem for tourism services.”

He suggested that everyone download and utilize this app, as features like visit scheduling allow users to plan their visits efficiently, thereby saving both time and effort. Chairman M V Pranav Gopal issued directives to undertake measures to ensure widespread publicity for the VISTA App, thereby ensuring that its benefits reach people and tourists from all walks of life.

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