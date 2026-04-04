Andhra University cultural fest 2026: 3-day celebrations announced

As a part of Andhra University centenary celebrations, a three-day mega cultural fest 2026 will be organised from April 6 to 8, according to AU Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar.

Addressing the media on April 4 in Visakhapatnam, he stated that the first day’s proceedings on would be inaugurated by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

On the second day, Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat would participate in the celebrations as the chief guest. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan would grace the event on the concluding day.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the fest was being organised on a massive scale at the AU Engineering College Grounds, involving students from AU campus and its affiliated colleges. He invited the people of Visakhapatnam to attend the event, witness the students’ talent, and encourage them.

Cultural fest chairman N Vijay Mohan shared the schedule, stating that the festivities would kick off on the March 6 at 7 AM with a cycling event from the AU Convention Centre to Rishikonda. It would be followed by a plantation drive. In the evening, the main stage at the Engineering College Grounds would host live bands and cultural performances, including thappeta gullu, yoga, performances by the ‘AU United’ student group, dances by international students, and a musical night.

Anitha would grace the evening as the chief guest.

On the second day, the Engineering College would host rangoli competitions, salad decoration, and an ‘Ethnic Day’ photo booth contest. The evening stage would feature cultural programmes by students, a musical concert by renowned singer Vagdevi, and cultural dances by foreign students. Sribharat would attend it as the chief guest.

On the final day, a walkathon would be organised starting at 7 AM from the AU Convention Centre. The evening highlights include live band performances, cultural shows by AU students, dhimsa dance, kolatam, and puli vesham. Cultural performances by the AU United Club and students from affiliated colleges would also take place. Pawan Kalyan would give away prizes to the winners.

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