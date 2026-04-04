Weekend guide in Vizag: 5 fun things to do!

Vizag has always been a city that gives back. It gives you sunsets that feel personal, communities that welcome you warmly, and weekends that remind you there is more to life than the Monday-to-Friday grind. The events and experiences this city curates are not just ways to fill time; they are invitations to connect, to create, to move, and to simply be present.

Here is a weekend guide in Vizag:

1. Sportsy Weekend!

For all the sports enthusiasts out there, this weekend brings the perfect chance to get moving. Communize Vizag is hosting Pickleball and Badminton events, providing a fun way to stay active and meet fellow players. For venue details and further inquiries, please contact Communize Vizag directly.

Date: April 5

2. Terracotta Art Workshop

For those looking forward to spending a calming and creative weekend, the Blush Society has got you! Enjoy a beginner-friendly, guided session on terracotta art. With all the material being provided under a fixed fee, you get to take your creation home, drinks of your choice, cute return gifts, and u also take away a memorable experience.

Fee: Rs 999 per person.

Date: April 5th

Timings: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: Bean Board, VIP Road

3. InkSpire Writers

A meet-up for those who love to write, be it budding writers, beginners, or those who love to listen and read stories rather than write. If you are looking for a community of like-minded people, this meetup is for you.

Date: April 5

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: CHQ, Lawsons Bay Colony

4. Art Evening

If you are looking to unwind in a cosy setup after a long week, this is the perfect plan. With your own canvas and the freedom to paint whatever and however you like, it is all about relaxing and getting creative. No experience or skill set is required to take part. For a fixed fee, you get a canvas you can take home, along with paints and brushes.

Price: Rs 349

Date: April 5

Time: 5:00 PM

Venue: Zero The Resto Cafe

5. Deep Clean and De-Clutter

With the new season approaching, a seasonal declutter and deep clean can make a huge difference to both your living space and your mental space. Pack away the clothes you will not need during summer, clear out shelves filled with things you no longer use, and give every corner of your home a good rinse. Sometimes, a fresh space is all it takes to reset the vibe.

Weekends are short, but the right ones leave a lasting impression. Whether you spent yours rallying on a pickleball court, decorating terracotta, sharing stories with strangers, painting freely without rules or expectations, or simply reorganising your home and your thoughts, one thing is certain: you showed up for yourself this weekend, and that matters.

Also read: Unacademic hobbies for kids every child should be encouraged to try!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.