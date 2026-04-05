INS Taragiri Commissioned into Indian Navy

India fortified its maritime strength today with the commissioning of INS Taragiri, an advanced stealth frigate under Project 17A Nilgiri Class, into the Indian Navy. Built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, the warship marks a significant step toward indigenous naval shipbuilding and self-reliance in defence. In fact, 80% of the frigate is constructed from local materials, showcasing India’s military maritime independence in warship shipbuilding, a true harbinger of atmanirbharta in indigenous warship design and construction.

The commissioning of INS Taragiri happened in Visakhapatnam on 3 April 2025, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

INS Taragiri is the fourth of the seven ships being built under Project 17A. It is designed with sleek, advanced sensors, modern missile systems, and improved stealth capabilities. For the officers and sailors who witnessed the ship’s journey from construction to trials, the commissioning marks the culmination of the past years work.

“There has been a lot of hard work over the past 8 months, and we were waiting for this day,” said Captain Hemanth Gopal, Commanding Officer of INS Taragiri. “The last 48 hours before the commissioning of a ship are very important. You have to be everywhere. Different teams and their heads have been working in a decentralised mode.” Captain Hemanth Gopal brings with him a very rich and vast experience of over 2 decades in surface warfare as he helms and takes his fourth command of Taragiri.

The name Taragiri carries a proud and rich legacy within the Indian Navy. An earlier INS Taragiri (F41), a modified Leander-class frigate commissioned in 1980, with a motto “Nullis Secundus” (Second to None), served the nation for more than three decades before being decommissioned in 2013.

The legacy of the previous INS Taragiri continues to inspire the new crew, said Commander Siddhartha Gupta, Executive Officer. According to him, Project 17A ships within the same class share identical design and capabilities, but what truly differentiates them is the crew operating them.

“When a ship is constructed, it is part of a class of ships. All ships in that class are identical in terms of construction and capability. What truly makes a difference is how the crew handles the ship,” he explained. (repeated from above)

INS Taragiri also reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence production. Commander G Siva Venkatesh, the ship’s Engineering Officer, noted that more than 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises contributed to the ship’s construction at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai.

For the last 10 to 15 years, the Navy has been on a strong path of ‘Atmanirbharta.’ As original equipment manufacturers are located within the country, technical issues can be resolved quickly without waiting for imports.

Why INS Taragiri stands out today

The ship is equipped with advanced combat systems capable of countering threats across air, surface, and underwater domains, a true reflection of a multi-domain surface combatant.

“We have the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile system and the Barak surface-to-air missiles,” said Commander Abhilash Sharma, Electrical Officer aboard the vessel. “These systems make the ship capable of both offensive and defensive operations.”

INS Taragiri will operate with a crew of nearly 300 personnel, consisting of officers and sailors. Many of them are relatively young, bringing energy and enthusiasm to the vessel.

Lieutenant Commander Anmol Bhatia, the ship’s Gunnery Officer, said the frigate represents the latest advancements in naval technology and firepower comparable to the best in the world.

“State-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and technology have been fitted on board INS Taragiri,” he said. “It is a classic example of India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.”

For the crew, the commissioning is an emotionally rewarding moment.

“It is a matter of great pride for all of us,” Captain Gopal said. “We are ready to deliver on all fronts when the ship operationally joins the Purvi Beda of the Sunrise Command home to the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam. Taragiri, as a modern and potent ship, will “Rise Above” to compliment the Indian Navy’s vision of a Combat Ready, Cohesive, Aatmanirbhar Force, safeguarding seas for a Viksit and Samridha Bharat.”

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