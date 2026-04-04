In the wake of LPG shortage, the Union government is planning to promote induction stoves and heaters.

To discuss the issue, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal had a meeting with officials of the departments concerned where it was proposed to take up ‘go electric’ campaign to minimise dependence on LPG.

As a part of the initiative, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Power Ministry, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade are collaborating to increase the production of induction stoves and compatible cookware.

Meanwhile, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power, proposes to procure five lakh induction stoves to meet surging demand.

The government is implementing the National Efficient Cooking Programme to promote 1200-W energy-efficient induction cooktops, which are estimated to provide 20-30 per cent savings on cooking cost compared to normal LPG cylinders. To minimise the use of LPG, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to equip all Anganwadi centres with induction stoves.

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