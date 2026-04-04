6 Underrated Thriller Series That Will Keep You Up All Night!

Thriller is one of the most popular genres of television, which just works perfectly. Thriller series hooks you from the start, where you try to guess what happens next. Each episode ends on a cliffhanger, where you click on the next episode button to follow the plot. If your watchlist for the weekend is empty and you are looking for something new to watch, here are some underrated thriller series that you can stream!

Underrated thriller series to watch this weekend!

1. Hannibal (2013)

Will Graham is a criminal profiler who is burdened with a troubling gift of empathy, which enables him to think like any criminal. While the cases get solved, Will is slowly descending into madness. The FBI advises him to have sessions with Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist, who is hiding a deadly secret as well.

This is one of the best psychological thriller series on television, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy in the lead roles.

2. Mandala Murders

A detective and an ex-cop come across a series of ritualistic murders in a small town. They begin investigating the murders, which reveals the mystery with deep ties to their pasts.

3. Alien: Earth

A mysterious vessel crash-lands on Earth, prompting Wendy and a group of tactical soldiers to investigate its origins. The horror grows when they realise that the vessel is the planet’s greatest threat.

Starting from the realistic visuals, stellar cast, and incredible storytelling, this series packs a solid entertainment punch, making it a must-watch!

4. Bloodhounds

Two young boxers band together in the face of dangerous foes and a perch for violence, risking their lives to bring justice and protect their loved ones.

With a new season coming up soon, this action thriller series should be on your watchlist!

5. Dept. Q

This is one of the most underrated crime thrillers of all time! Based on the book series by Danish crime writer Jussi Adler-Olsen, the series revolves around Carl and his team of misfits from Department Q. Formed to work on cold cases, Carl begins investigating the disappearance of the missing Crown Officer solicitor, Merritt Lingard.

6. Locke & Key

This supernatural thriller series follows the Locke family, who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which is filled with reality-bending keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

With these underrated thriller series, your weekend entertainment plans are sorted. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, curl up on the couch, and start watching these thriller series now!

Also read: 6 Indian mystery web series that will have you addicted to the suspense!

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