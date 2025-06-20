There’s a unique kind of thrill that only a well-crafted mystery can deliver. Whether it’s the unexpected reveal of a killer, a mind-bending twist you didn’t see coming, or the smallest clue turning out to be the linchpin of the entire case, it’s a viewing experience that feels deeply satisfying. If you’re ready to sharpen your detective instincts and dive into some gripping storytelling, here are six Indian mystery web series that are sure to keep you glued to the screen:

1. The Family Man

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, and more, The Family Man is a fast-paced crime thriller laced with humour and grounded drama. The story follows Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly average middle-class man who secretly works as a senior analyst at the National Investigation Agency.

While he juggles dangerous missions to protect the country, he must also manage his personal life as a husband and father, often with hilarious and heartbreaking consequences. As his two worlds begin to collide, the tension escalates, putting everything he cares about at risk.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

2. Delhi Crime

Based on one of the most horrifying real-life crimes in India – the 2012 Delhi gang rape case – Delhi Crime explores the aftermath of the incident and the tireless efforts of the Delhi Police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

With a gripping and sensitive narrative, the show combines factual investigation with fictional elements to create a deeply impactful story. It highlights the complexities of the case while offering a humanised look at the police force navigating public outrage and bureaucratic hurdles.

Watch on: Netflix

3. Mirzapur

Set in the lawless town of Mirzapur, this gritty series centres on the ruthless mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi (aka Kaleen Bhaiya), who runs a carpet business as a front for illegal arms and drugs.

The narrative kicks off when an incident at a wedding drags two innocent brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, into the heart of the underworld, threatening the power held by Kaleen Bhaiya’s impulsive son, Munna.

Mirzapur is a cocktail of crime, violence, betrayal, and ambition, populated by an unforgettable ensemble: gangsters, loyalists, ambitious youth, and defiant women – all caught in a dangerous game of survival.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

4. Dahaad

Set in the village of Mandawa in Rajasthan, Dahaad follows Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati as she probes a series of missing person cases involving women. What seems like isolated incidents soon reveals a haunting pattern. Each of the missing women is over 25, from a marginalised caste, unmarried, and financially disadvantaged. As Anjali investigates deeper, she begins to suspect that a serial killer is targeting these women. The series is a powerful blend of social commentary and slow-burn suspense, offering a chilling look at caste, gender, and justice.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Asur

Asur merges crime drama with mythology in a truly unique narrative. The story revolves around Nikhil Nair, a former forensic expert who returns to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when a series of gruesome killings surface, each one leaving behind mythological clues. The murderer appears to be deeply influenced by Hindu philosophy, blurring the lines between spirituality and psychopathy. With its atmospheric tension and exploration of morality, Asur pits science against faith and logic against darkness.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

6. Paatal Lok

In Paatal Lok, cynical Delhi cop Hathi Ram Chaudhary is assigned to a high-stakes case involving the attempted assassination of a prominent journalist. As he digs into the investigation, he uncovers layers of rot hidden within the city – corruption, violence, and human suffering that mirrors the mythological concept of “Paatal Lok,” or the underworld.

The story follows not only Hathi Ram’s descent into this metaphorical hell, but also the backstories of four suspects, each entangled in a web of socio-political complexities. With tight storytelling and raw emotion, this series peels back the dark truths of Indian society.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

From unsolved murders to criminal underworlds, each of these mystery Indian web series is as fascinating and absorbing as the next. So, the next time you want to watch something that’ll keep you on your toes, make sure to press play on one of the titles on this list!

