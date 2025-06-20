OTT platforms have rolled out many releases for this week. From genres like crime, comedy, and thriller, there is something for every streamer. With many releases, some notable series with a star-studded cast and huge budgets have taken the limelight. During these times, less viral but great stories go unwatched. If you have finished the most anticipated releases like We Were Liars and the latest season of The Buccaneers and want to watch something new, this article is for you. Here are 6 hidden gem OTT releases that you shouldn’t miss this week!

1. Detective Sherdil

Sherdil wields his razor-sharp wit and crime-solving skills in the most effective way, earning him a reputation. He is asked to consult and solve the murder case of Industrialist Pankaj Bhatti. While Sherdil and his team begin investigating the Bhatti family’s history, they find something unexpected. Can Sherdil crack this case before it gets more complicated?

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: June 20th

2. K-Pop Devil Hunters

The members of the world-popular Huntrix K-pop girl group balance their lives as global superstars and demon hunters, protecting the peace on Earth. The leader of the demons takes a page from the hunter’s book and comes to Earth disguised as a rival boy band. The demon hunters need to protect their fans and eliminate the demons, while keeping their identities hidden.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 20th

3. Prince and Family

Prince is the most eligible bachelor in the village and runs a bridal boutique in the village. He marries the polar opposite of his introvert nature, Chinju, who is a social media vlogger. Together, this newlywed couple brings chaos and comedy to the residents of the village, thanks to their contrasting personalities.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: June 20th

4. Final Destination-Bloodlines

The infamous killer movie franchise returns for an impactful farewell!

This time, Death comes for the family. Starting with Iris Campbell, who intervenes and saves a crowd of people from a huge accident, everyone in the family faces Death’s wrath. The only key to surviving Death’s anger lies with Stefani, Iris’s granddaughter, who has her grandmother’s book about Death’s approach to killing.

This movie is available for renting or buying on Amazon Prime Video.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: June 20th

5. Tharunam

Arjun is a CRPF officer who is on a sabbatical and meets Meera at a wedding. Things click between the duo, and romance finds its way to them. On the other hand, Meera has a neighbour, Rohit, who has an obsession towards her. When an accident occurs, it is up to Arjun to find a way out of it.

Filled with suspense and a nail-biting premise, this is one of the hidden gem OTT releases of the week that should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Streaming from: June 20th

6. Olympo

Everything is fair in sports and competition.

At Pirineos HPC (High Performance Centre), athletes of all sports compete to achieve glory in their division. Adding more tension to the atmosphere, a renowned sports agent Olympo, enters the scene to give out sponsorship deals. The stakes are higher than ever, as the athletes put everything on the line and do whatever possible to gain the sponsorship deal.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 20th

With this list of hidden gem OTT releases, you can pick a favourite and watch it this weekend! So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to chill, snack, and stream away these entertaining flicks!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.