The week has begun, and you know what time it is: to update your watchlist for the week. With a lot of time after your office hours, there are plenty of new movies and web series premiering on OTT platforms, which will keep your entertainment topped up. There are several well-known web series returning this week, including Upload, which is launching its fourth season. In this new season, a sentient AI turns rogue and plans to destroy humanity. Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is digitally premiering, where a bunch of volatile anti-heroes team up to save the world. With these and more, here are the 13 top new movies and web series OTT releases that you can stream this week!

1. YOO Got a Minute

Yoo Byung-jae is back with a brand new project, where he sits down with popular personalities and asks the hard questions: “What is this?” and “Where did you buy it?”

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 25th

2. Upload Season 4

Upload is back with a four part finale season, where a rogue AI turns against humanity which makes people both in VR and in IRL work together through conspiracy theories and corporate greed.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 25th

3. Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite

After Gaston’s plan of taking over the kingdoms fails, he gathers reinforcements in the form of other villains like Jafar, Ursula, and the Evil Queen in order to overthrow the princesses.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 25th

4. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Serving as the prequel of The Terminal List, this series highlights Ben Edwards story as his life as a Navy SEAL to the CIA, where he witnesses the dark side of the warfare.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 27th

5. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

The people of New Orleans tell their side of the story in this three-part documentary where they survived discrimination, lost their loved ones, and evolved through the losses during the brutal Hurricane Katrina in 2006.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 27th

6. Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

An unconventional group of anti-heroes team up and put their differences aside to save the world. But first, they need to face the skeletons in their closet to move forward.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 27th

7. The Thursday Murder Club

Want to solve murders and catch suspects? Then join The Thursday Murder Club! Made up of four analytical and experienced retirees spend their time solving cold cases for fun, until trouble knocks on their door.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 28th

8. My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 2

Jackie Howard comes back to Silver Falls, hoping for a fresh slate, after a confusing summer in New York. But nothing is easy about change. Witness the messy teenage emotions and finding one’s identity in this heartfelt romance drama.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 28th

9. Songs of Paradise

This film revolves around the first female singer at Radio Kashmir, Raj Begum, and her story of how a power voice refuses to be forgotten, during the times where women used to have limited rights.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 29th

10. Two Graves

In a small town in Málaga, two girls disappear with no trace. While the people in the town slowly give up hope, Isabel, one of the missing girl’s grandmother, is adamant about getting to the bottom of the case. She teams up with Rafael, a dangerous man, whose daughter disappeared the same night.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 29th

11. KPOPPED

Legendary musical artists team up with iconic K-Pop groups to reinvent their greatest hits in this eight-part song series and go head-to-head in song battles.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 29th

12. Metro… In Dino

This film explores four contemporary couple across metropolitan cities, exploring different themes like intimacy, conflict, emotional vulnerability, and love in modern relationships.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 29th

13. Trade Up

This gaming reality show starring Nischay Malhan, aka, Triggered Insaan, as he offers a chance to replace your old tech with new gadgets by trading them for a right answer in a quiz.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 31st

You will not have no lack for entertainment with these 13 top new movies and web series OTT releases this week! So, what are you waiting for? Make plans, gather your snacking supplies for these entertaining flicks!

