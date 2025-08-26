The weather took a wet turn, and heavy rains continued to batter Visakhapatnam and other parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) from the evening of August 25, disrupting normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts, warning of intense rainfall over the next 24 hours (26-27 August). This has caused concern regarding Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on 27 August.

Downpour to Continue

The IMD forecast indicates that moderate to heavy rains will persist till the night of August 26, with some areas expected to record up to 150–250 mm of rainfall. The incessant downpour has already led to waterlogging in several localities, traffic disruptions, and difficulties for devotees setting up Ganesh pandals across the city. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

Educational institutions in the affected districts are likely to remain closed. Coastal regions of Vizag are witnessing rough seas due to the prevailing low-pressure conditions.

According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha–West Bengal coasts, extending between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the same region by Wednesday.

This system is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalle districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also forecast across NCAP, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Wind speeds of 30–40 kmph may be experienced at isolated places during this period.

Officials have cautioned residents to brace for non-stop rains through 26 August. The weather is likely to be gloomy and rainy for North Andhra, particularly Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalle belts. With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, authorities have appealed to the public to take necessary precautions and avoid venturing into waterlogged areas or along rough sea stretches.

