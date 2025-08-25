Rains threat looms over the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Visakhapatnam even as organisers of the fete are busy making arrangements to celebrate the occasion on a big scale.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of the formation of a low-pressure area off the Odisha-West Bengal coast in the Bay of Bengal on 25 August, and under its influence, heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts on 26 and 27 August, which fall on the day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Meanwhile, there is an ambiguity over the festival date as Chaturthi Thithi begins at 1.54 p.m. on 26 August and ends at 3.44 p.m. on 27 August. Amid the uncertainty, it has been clarified that the puja should be performed between 11.45 a.m. and 1.40 p.m. However, priests differ on the timing, though they confirmed that the festival falls on 27 August.

With only a day is left for the beginning of the festivities, markets and Rythu Bazaars are abuzz with activity as people throng them to buy puja material.

Spreading the message of the importance of making the festival eco-friendly, several organisations have come forward to distribute clay idols of Ganesh. Distribution of clay idols was seen in several parts of the city. People have been advised to avoid the idols made using colours.

