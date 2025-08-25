So you think you know Visakhapatnam… but how much do you really know? Whether you’re a born local or an outsider who has found home here, the city has a rich history and heritage that’ll make you proud. Take this quiz and answer these general knowledge (GK) questions to check your understanding of the city!

PS: For every answer you get right, give yourself a point. After answering all the questions, scroll to the end for a scoring scale to determine your GK level!

Visakhapatnam GK questions:

What nickname is Visakhapatnam popularly known by?

a) The City of Beaches

b) The Goa of the East

c) The City of Destiny

d) The City of Hills

Answer: c) The City of Destiny Who is the current collector of Vizag?

a) MN Harendhira Prasad

b) Ravi Shankar

c) C Praveen Kumar

d) Srijana Gummalla

Answer: a) MN Harendhira Prasad Which hilltop in Vizag features a massive statue of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati overlooking the city?

a) Yarada Hills

b) Kailasagiri

c) Rushikonda Hill

d) Ross Hill

Answer: b) Kailasagiri What is the name of the submarine converted into the only submarine museum in South Asia, located on RK Beach?

a) INS Viraat

b) INS Kurusura

c) INS Arihant

d) INS Chakra

Answer: b) INS Kurusura What is the geographical nature of ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’?

a) Sand Dunes

b) Desert

c) Red plateau

d) Red rocks

Answer: b) Erra Matti Dibbalu Which mountain range surrounds Visakhapatnam and contributes to its scenic beauty?

a) Western Ghats

b) Aravalli Range

c) Eastern Ghats

d) Vindhya Range

Answer: c) Eastern Ghats Which hill in Vizag was once known as the Hill of Mosquitoes?

a) Rushikonda

b) Ross Hill

c) Kailasagiri

d) Yarada Hills

Answer: b) Ross Hill What is the name of the cave system near Vizag, famous for its stalactites and stalagmites?

a) Undavalli Caves

b) Belum Caves

c) Borra Caves

d) Ananthagiri Caves

Answer: c) Borra Caves Which popular Telugu film director hails from Vizag?

a) Trivikram Srinivas

b) SS Rajamouli

c) Puri Jagannadh

d) Sukumar

Answer: c) Puri Jagannadh When did Vizag district become a Collectorate?

a) 1795 AD

b) 1803 AD

c) 1810 AD

d) 1825 AD

Answer: b) 1803 AD How many ports does Visakhapatnam have?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

Answer: b) 2 What was the name of the first-ever Visakhapatnam-made steamship?

a) SS Jalaganga

b) SS Jaladhara

c) SS Jala Usha

d) SS Jalaprabha

Answer: c) SS Jala Usha When was Vizag Steel Plant established?

a) 1975

b) 1982

c) 1985

d) 1990

Answer: b) 1982 Which legendary cricketer hit his maiden international century in Vizag?

a) Sachin Tendulkar

b) Sourav Ganguly

c) MS Dhoni

d) Virat Kohli

Answer: c) MS Dhoni Which of these famous figures was an alumnus of Andhra University?

a) CV Raman

b) Rajendra Prasad

c) S Radhakrishnan

d) Zakir Hussain

Answer: c) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan What ship ran aground in Vizag and is stranded near Tenneti Park?

a) MV Krishna

b) MV Maa

c) MV Visakha

d) MV Eastern Star

Answer: b) MV Maa What is Dolphin’s Nose in Vizag?

a) A cape

b) A promontory

c) A cliff

d) A peninsula

Answer: b) A promontory Which iconic food item from Vizag is sold at the beach?

a) Bhel Puri

b) Muri Mixture

c) Punugulu

d) Pakodi

Answer: b) Muri Mixture Which year did Cyclone Hudhud cause massive destruction in Vizag?

a) 2010

b) 2012

c) 2014

d) 2016

Answer: c) 2014 Who was the last Maharajah of Vizag?

a) Sir Goday Narayan Gajapathi Rao, KCIE

b) Maharajah Vijayananda Gajapathi Raju

c) Ananda Gajapathi Raju

d) Pusapati Narayan Gajapathi Raju

Answer: a) Sir Goday Narayan Gajapathi Rao, KCIE Which train was named after Vizag Steel?

a) Janmabhoomi Express

b) Samata Express

c) Duronto Express

d) Konark Express

Answer: b) Samata Express What is the name of India’s oldest shipyard, located in Visakhapatnam?

a) Cochin Shipyard

b) Goa Shipyard

c) Hindustan Shipyard

d) Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Answer: c) Hindustan Shipyard What is Visakhapatnam’s earliest recorded name?

a) Simhapuri

b) Kulothunga Cholapatnam

c) Waltair

d) Vizianagaram Patnam

Answer: b) Kulothunga Cholapatnam In which ancient Buddhist site near Vizag was a relic believed to be Lord Buddha’s bone found?

a) Thotlakonda

b) Bavikonda

c) Pavurallakonda

d) Bojjannakonda

Answer: b) Bavikonda What is the famous tribal dance of Araku Valley near Vizag?

a) Kolatam

b) Dhimsa Dance

c) Kuchipudi

d) Yakshagana

Answer: b) Dhimsa Dance

Scoring scale:

0 – 10 points : Vizag Beginner

You’ve just scratched the surface. Time to explore the city’s history, culture, and heritage more deeply to increase your GK.

11 – 18 points : Vizag Explorer

Overall, you know quite a bit about the city; however, there are still some hidden gems and fascinating facts waiting for you to discover.

19 – 23 points : Vizag Pro

Impressive! You answered most questions correctly, and your general knowledge of Vizag goes beyond the basics. You truly understand the city’s identity.

24 – 25 points: Vizag Encyclopedia

Outstanding! You’re a walking, talking guide to the City of Destiny. In fact, whether born here or not, you’re an expert in Vizag GK.

