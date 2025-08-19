In latest Vizag news, a trishul (trident) and a damarukam (hand drum) will soon be new attractions on Kailasagiri, a tourist spot the city. To be made of fibre reinforced plastic, the two structures – 32-foot trisulam and 15-foot damarukam – will be installed with an aim to attract more tourists to the picturesque hilltop.

Being taken up by the VMRDA, the Rs 1.55-crore project is designed to enrich the city’s spiritual landscape. The foundation stone for the divne project was laid by district in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on 18 August.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, MLAs and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Visakhapatnam would be made more beautiful. As the city has huge potential for development, several measures were being initiated to take up tourism projects.

Apart from these new attractions at Kailasagiri, the Minister also inaugurated the UH-3H helicopter museum on beach road in the city. A part of INS 350 once, the chopper had served in operations like rescue and relief before being decommissioned in 2024.

Visitors can step into it to learn about its role the country’s naval history.

