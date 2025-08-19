On the 18th of August, Visakhapatnam achieved a rare distinction by becoming the only city in India to host five maritime museums, thanks to the opening of the UH-3H helicopter museum. This legendary chopper, which served the Indian Navy with distinction for seventeen years, now rests on Vizag’s coast as a museum exhibit, preserving its heritage for generations to see. On this note, let’s take a look at some fascinating facts about the UH-3H marine helicopter and its museum in Visakhapatnam.

Facts about the UH-3H Helicopter

1. From the US to the Indian skies

The UH-3H helicopter was acquired from the United States in 2007 and inducted into service in 2009 with the Indian Naval Air Squadron 350 at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. Over the years, it became an integral part of the Navy’s operations, especially in amphibious, all-weather roles.

2. A versatile workhorse

With a top speed of 210 km/h and a range of 675 km, the UH-3H could carry up to 19 passengers. It was equipped with advanced sonar systems, torpedoes, and missiles for anti-submarine warfare, making it a reliable force multiplier at sea.

3. A new landmark on Beach Road

The museum was developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) with an investment of about Rs 3.5 crore. Built on land leased from the GVMC, it now stands proudly along Beach Road.

4. Lifesaver in the skies

Beyond combat, the UH-3H played a key role in search and rescue missions, often deployed to locate sailors and fishermen in distress. It also took part in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) during cyclones and natural calamities.

5. Seventeen years of service

Nicknamed Saaras, the helicopter was a dependable part of the Indian Navy’s INS Dega base located in Visakhapatnam for nearly two decades before being decommissioned in June 2024. Its long service life reflects its endurance and importance in naval operations.

The UH-3H marine helicopter museum in Visakhapatnam is a tribute to the aircraft’s years of service and to the city’s deep naval heritage. Together with the TU-142 aircraft museum, the Kursura submarine museum, and the Sea Harrier exhibit, it enriches Vizag’s reputation as India’s maritime heritage hub.

