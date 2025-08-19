The poster of the fourth edition of Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon for 2025, conducted by the Vizag Runners Society, was unveiled on 18 August 2025 by Commissioner of Police Sankhabhrata Bagchi. The President of the Vizag Runner’s Society, Bala Krishna Rai, stated that their main goal is to encourage the people of Vizag to take up fitness and transform the city into a symbol of vitality and health. He further stated that the Vizag Marathon for 2025 will be held on November 30th. The run will be conducted in four categories: 32 km, half marathon covering 21.125 km, 10 km, and 5 km. Interested persons can register at the website: https://www.vizagmarathon.run/

The registered participants will get an official PUMA race t-shirt, post-race refreshments, hydration, energy drinks, and free race-day photos. The winners of the marathon can win prices worth Rs 10 lakh.

The director of Sandhya Marines Ltd, Anand Kumar Kondragunta, the chairman of CMR Group, Mavuri Venkata Ramana, chief operating officer of Apollo Hospitals (Arilova), Ramachandra J, the chairman of Varun Group, Prabhu Kishore Vallurupalli, chairman of Sri Kanya Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd, Srinivas Duddupudi, chairman of Manchukonda Shyam Zaveri Jewellery House Shyam, and the general manager of the quality control in Divis Laboratories Limited Pradyumna, were present during the poster launch.

Last year, over 14,000 runners participated in the Vizag Marathon. The event drew runners from Kenya, Russia, Malaysia, and Mauritius. The event had seen people from all walks of life participate and various entertainment programmes like the Zumba dance and dance presentation from the Kalakruthi group.

About Vizag Runners Society

The Vizag Runners Society often conducts monthly club runs and offers free professional strength training sessions. These activities are centered around promoting fitness and well-being in the city and are led by a professional coach. The primary goal of these activities is to create a space for individuals to promote culture, health, and vitality, and people of any fitness level can participate in these events. The annual flagship event, Vizag, is conducted while keeping the participants’ interests at heart.

