In a major crackdown on illegal drug manufacturing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed a clandestine Alprazolam production factory at Atchuthapuram in Anakapalle district, seizing drugs and raw materials valued at nearly Rs 24 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kakinada carried out a quick, well-coordinated operation that led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the mastermind, chemists, financiers, and prospective buyers present at the facility.

During the raid, officials seized 119.4 kg of Alprazolam in lumpy form, worth approximately Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market, along with 87.8 kg of in-process material. Investigators revealed that the contraband was about to be handed over to buyers at the same location when the raid was conducted.

In addition, authorities recovered 3,600 litres of liquid and 311.6 kg of solid raw materials, which were illegally procured for the manufacturing process. Key equipment used in production, two reactors, a centrifuge, and a dryer, was also confiscated, along with several incriminating documents.

All eight accused involved in the illegal drug factory in Anakapalle have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Officials noted that many of them are repeat offenders, previously involved in cases of narcotics manufacturing, as well as other serious criminal activities including murder, cybercrimes, and economic offences.

Initial interrogation suggests that the accused formed their network during prison time and conspired to resume illegal drug manufacturing after release. Investigators further revealed that the seized Alprazolam was intended to be transported to Telangana for adulterating toddy, highlighting the widespread public health risks posed by such illegal operations.

The case is being probed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to track the wider network and supply chain.

