A job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre at Kancharapalem in Vizag on 22 August 2025. According to a press note issued by N Shyam Sundar, sub-regional employment officer of the centre, Navata Road Transport, MedPlus and Ameyaa Electronics India Private Limited will participate in the mela and select candidates for the vacant posts in their organisations.

The posts for which selections will be made are: clerk, driver and vehicle helper (Navata Road Transport), pharmacist with PCI, pharmacist aide, and security guards (MedPlus) and trainee in the third organisation.

Candidates with the qualification of 10th, 12th and any degree and in the age group of 19-45 years are eligible for the posts in Navata Road Transport, while those in the age group of 18-40 years with the required qualification are eligible for the jobs in MedPlus.

Candidates with ITI or diploma are eligible for the posts in Ameyaa Electronics India Private Limited.

Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs. 1.8 lakh to Rs. 4.8 lakh per annum. They will have to work in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Hyderabad, Anakapalle, Nellore and Guntur.

Interested candidates in Vizag have been asked to attend the job mela with their original certificates at the centre premises at 10 am on 22 August.

Read also: UH-3H Helicopter Museum Inaugurated in Visakhapatnam; Here Are Some Quick Fact

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more latest city and news updates.