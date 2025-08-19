According to latest news related to Vizag, the Alluri Seetharama Raju International Airport (ASRIA) at Bhogapuram is nearing its final stages of construction as 84% of works have been completed, say reports.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed developer GMR to fast-track the project and ensure operations begin by June 2026. In response, GMR, working alongside L&T, has intensified efforts to deliver the airport ahead of the earlier December 2026 target.

According to state officials, while progress remained at just 31.80 per cent during the previous government’s tenure, the project has now surged to 84 per cent completion as of July under the current TDP government.

Airport capacity and phases

Being developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited, the greenfield airport in Vizianagaram district is designed to initially handle six million passengers annually. Expansion plans include a second runway in the next phase and, eventually, facilities to accommodate 40 million passengers per year.

The airport carries the name of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, a decision formally endorsed by the state assembly in November 2024. On completion, ASRIA is expected to match global benchmarks and emerge as one of the premier international airports, serving as a gateway for North Andhra and the Godavari districts while accelerating economic development in the region.

Connectivity to Bhogapuram Airport

To complement speedy works of Bhogapuram Airport, the state government has revived the long-pending Beach Corridor project, which will reduce travel time between Visakhapatnam city and Bhogapuram to just 45 minutes. The proposed corridor includes a bridge over the Gosthani River at Mulakuddu and will link Visakhapatnam Port through Bheemili to Bhogapuram. A Detailed Project Report worth Rs 2,800 crore for land acquisition and road expansion has already been finalised.

With a fresh push, the corridor is expected to be completed in ten months. Alongside, elevated corridors are also being taken up to further ease travel.

In addition, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has identified 15 internal roads to be upgraded into four-lane stretches, strengthening regional connectivity.

Last year, the Government had also proposed a satellite township across Bheemili and Bhogapuram with an accommodation of 5,000 to 6,000 families.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more latest city and news updates.