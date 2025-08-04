Visakhapatnam Port partook in a Trade Meet in Hyderabad on 1 August 2025, where it showcased its operational excellence in front of more than 200 exporters and importers present. The Trade Meet was organised in collaboration with the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI). At the event, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, N Sridhar conveyed that Visakhapatnam Port has set a goal of handling 90 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2025-26. This is a considerably ambitious increase from last year, when the port achieved a target of handling 82.63 million onnes. In addition, the commissioner spoke of plans to develop a 10-lane, 15-kilometre access road connecting Visakhapatnam Port to major highways. This infrastructure boost will help decongest traffic, he said.

Moreover, Sridhar highlighted Visakhapatnam Port’s standing among the top 20 world ports, which was declared last year when it secured the 19th position in the Container Port Performance Index. Sridhar highlighted that this achievement was propelled by sweeping modernisation and infrastructure developments. He added that quick turnaround times, real-time cargo tracking and automation were contributing to the port’s efficient functioning, putting it in the lead. Visakhapatnam Port Trust presented the port’s key performance indicators to those present – 27.5 container moves per crane hour, minimal berth idle time, reduced vessel turnaround, and more.

Only recently, the port achieved a new milestone of loading 43,085 metric tonnes of thermal coal in a single day, breaking its own previous record of 41,999 metric tonnes.

The Trade Meet also made it evident that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will benefit substantially from Visakhapatnam Port Trust’s accelerated momentum, as the resultant projected cargo traffic growth is between 3-6% annually, with utilisation expected to stabalise at 55%.

In other news, Visakhapatnam Port Authority is in talks to hold a road show in Mumbai to encourage investments in Visakhapatnam as a cruise destination.

