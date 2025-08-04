As a part of Independence Day celebrations 2025, the Department of Posts will be conducting drawing, postcard card and inland letter competitions for the school children of 6th to 10th class from 5 to 12 August.

According to a press note issued by the department, the drawing contest will be held for the students of 6th to 10th class on 5 and 11 August on the theme ‘Beautiful Visakhapatnam’.

Similarly, postcard and inland letter completion will be conducted for 6th and 7th class students on the subject — ‘letter to the Collector, Visakhapatnam, on how to make Visakhapatnam more beautiful.’ The contest is slated for 6 and 12 August. The same contest will be held for the students of 8th and 10th classes on the same days. However, they will have to write a letter to the District Collector on ‘how to make Visakhapatnam a destination for tourists.’

The competitions will be conducted at St. Anthony English Medium School at Maharanipeta in the city from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m as a part of the Independence Day celebrations 2025.

Interested students have been advised to contact Manoj (9078979079) or Sai Manoj (9703034001) over the phone and get their names registered.

