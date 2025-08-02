The most wonderful time of the week is here! It is time to hit the snooze button on all social interactions and cuddle up on the couch surrounded by your favourite snacks while watching something interesting. Re-watching your comfort shows might be a good option if you don’t want to experiment with entertainment. That is why we have curated a list of the top OTT releases that are worth your time and energy. These titles are entertaining, packing a talented cast, and have a great storyline, all of which make a perfect binge-watch experience. Here are the top 7 new OTT releases this week that should be on your watchlist!

1. Black Bag

Intelligence agent George Woodhouse finds himself at a crossroads when his wife, also an Intelligence agent, is accused of betraying the nation. Now he faces the ultimate challenge, to prove his loyalty to the nation or his marriage.

Why to watch: This intense action drama is a must-watch for the star-studded cast of Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, and others.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Beyond the Bar

Kang Hyo-Min is a bright-eyed rookie lawyer who joined the legal profession with a strong sense of justice. She soon seeks guidance under a calculating and seasoned lawyer, Yoon Seok-Hoon, who teaches her the basics of functioning in the harsh legal world.

Why to watch: This legal workplace drama is a mix of whimsical charm and a realistic view of how lawyers manage work and their personal lives.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Housefull 5

After the demise of a billionaire in an abrupt accident on a cruise ship, multiple prodigal sons emerge, declaring themselves as the true heirs to the fortune left behind by the man.

Why to watch: Hilarious, entertaining, and heart-warming, the Houseful franchise has this winning formula for a perfect late-night binge.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. 3 BHK

A middle class family’s ambition is to save up enough money for owning a 3 bedroom house. Several setbacks and challenges come their way of owning their own house.

Why to watch: This film shows the intricate familial bonds against familiar struggles and a promising beacon of hope that each character carries is a refreshing concept to watch.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Bakaiti

To recover from the persistent financial struggles, a family clears up a room in their house and put it up for rent. Will this abrupt and unusual practice help the family bond together or will it become a catalyst for more chaos?

Why to watch: Nostalgic and chaotic, this family drama will have you gasping your stomach while laughing and frantically wiping your tears during the emotional scenes.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

6. Eyes of Wakanda

Wakandan warriors, the Hatut Zaraze travel to the four corners of the world while carrying out dangerous missions to retrieve vibranium artifacts throughout history.

Why to watch: The legendary Wakandan Empire is back and this time it is the story of the Hatut Zaraze which will captivate the global audience!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. Sitaare Zameen Par

After a physical altercation and a DUI leave a brilliant basketball coach with a court order. He has to train a team of neurodivergent and specially-abled adults for a tournament.

Why to watch: This thought-provoking movie has well-written characters and emotional development arcs, highlighting the realistic situations of leading a team of specially-abled adults.

OTT Platform: YouTube

As you tune into relaxation in the comfort of your home, these top 7 new OTT releases of the week will keep you fully entertained! Let us know in the comments which title will be on your screen tonight!

