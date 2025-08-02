Friendship is more than just shared laughs, it’s a quiet support system, a chosen bond, and a reason to celebrate the moments in between. As Friendship Day 202 approaches, the city is buzzing with energy and warmth. Whether you’re in the mood for a soulful brunch, a hands-on workshop, cinema with meaning, or wild adventures, here is a list of Friendship Day events in Visakhapatnam that matches every vibe.

1. Wrestling-Themed Party at Novotel

For those who prefer a night of bold thrills, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach brings you a Wrestling-Themed Friendship Day Bash like no other. Picture an octagon-style ring, smoke-filled ramp entrances, fighter-style intros, and dual DJs. Expect competitive games like Tag Team Face-Offs, Best Fighter Look Contests, Championship Belt Challenge, and more.

Location: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Time: 9:00 PM

Contact: 7799884041

2. Brunch with Your Bunch at The Park Visakhapatnam

Bring your brunch bunch and make this Sunday unforgettable, cause nothing pairs better than good friends and great food. The Park Vizag invites you to celebrate Friendship Day at Vista, its signature sea-facing restaurant, with a handpicked brunch menu designed to delight. Think breezy views, beautifully plated dishes, and laughter echoing over clinking glasses. It’s the perfect setting for heartfelt conversations, shared stories, and plenty of memorable moments.

Location: Vista, The Park Hotel, Beach Road

Time: 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM

For reservations, contact: 9909753245‬

3. Cinema with a Conscience – KPFF Film Festival, Vizag

If your idea of friendship includes deep conversations and meaningful storytelling, this one’s for you. Vizag Cinephiles, in collaboration with the Travelling Kolkata People’s Film Festival (KPFF), is hosting a thought-provoking film festival this Friendship Day, featuring short films from Delhi, Hyderabad, West Bengal, and even Sindh. Each film captures the spirit of ordinary people navigating love, faith, struggle, and hope. Entry is free and open to all.

Location: VJF Press Club, Daba Gardens

Time: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

For details, contact: 7085755584; Instagram

4. Rakhi & Friendship Band Workshop by Local Hungama

Sometimes, the best way to celebrate a relationship is to craft something from the heart. Local Hungama invites you and your besties to a charming Rakhi and Friendship Band Making Workshop led by the talented Kusuma Garu. Set for 3rd August, this hands-on session is all about creativity, laughter, and crafting keepsakes you’ll want to hold on to. All materials are provided, and you have to pay the entry fee of Rs 499 to participate.

Location: Pincode 17 cafe, ASR Nagar, Seethammadara

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Register by clicking the link on their Instagram bio

5. Wilded’s Trekking Adventure

Celebrate friendship in nature’s lap at Wilded’s Seethammadhara City View trek. Whether you’re catching up with old friends or making new ones, this gathering, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, promises an evening of bonding over physical activity and conversations. It is soulful escape in the heart of Vizag.

Location: Seethammadhara

Time: 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM

More details: Reach out to them on their Instagram or contact them at 73308 80274, 9640856967

6. Friendship Day Carnival – Cosmic House

Cosmic House is hosting a high-voltage Friendship Day event in Visakhapatnam with DJ Sree, Indo-Tech, Milano, and Aman lighting up the night. Expect LED bands, face tattoos, masks, games, and non-stop dancing. It’s the perfect night to go wild with your besties and celebrate friendship in full colour.

Location: Noise, Cosmic House, Waltair Main Road

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Contact: 917386911138 | 9059243519; Instagram

No matter how you define friendship, this city has something special for you to celebrate it with. So, pick a event from this list of Friendship Day events in Visakhapatnam, gather your tribe, and experience the joy of true friendship, the Vizag way.

Also read: A proud moment for Telugu cinema

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates!