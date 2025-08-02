Telugu cinema, which has caught the attention of the entire world with movies like Bahubali, RRR, and Pushpa, proved again that it is second to none by bagging seven of the National Film Awards 2025, announced by the Central government.

Whether it’s mass-appealing or emotionally connected, films with a different content made their mark at the national level.

While Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Balakrishna, Kajal and Sreeleela, walked away with the best regional film award, Hanu-Man, a visual wonder, got twin awards in the categories of best feature film in AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) and best action choreography. Another movie, Baby, too won two awards — best male playback singer (Rohith) and best screenplay (Sai Rajesh).

Balagam, a small budget film which made it big at the box-office, won an award for its heart-touching lyrics.

Best child artiste award goes to Sukruti Veni, daughter of director Sukumar, for her performance in Gandhi Thatha Chettu. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the winners of the awards.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while congratulating Balakrishna on Bhagavanth Kesari being selected the best regional film, he haled the recognition for the movie at the national level.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan congratulated the winners of the prestigious National Film Awards 2025, awards terming it a proud moment for the Telugu cinema. Minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated the award winners. He was all praise for the performance of Balakrishna in the movie Bhagavanth Kesari.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.