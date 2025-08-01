Another weekend is here, bringing with it free time to pass and waste. If you haven’t got plans for the hours ahead, set up a date with your couch and TV, because this week has several entertaining new OTT releases lined up to keep you occupied. From the humorous, meaningful, and nostalgia-evoking Sitaare Zameen Par, to the new edition of the spine-chilling documentary, Conversations with a Killer, there’s something for everyone. Check out the latest movies and web series:

3BHK

A heartwarming story of a middle-class Indian family – Vasudevan, his wife Shanthi, and their children Prabhu and Aarthi – who dream of owning a house in the city. As they strive towards their seemingly simple goal, they face relentless setbacks, emotional turmoil, and hard decisions that test their relationships and resilience. Will their dream of a permanent home finally come true?

Why You Should Watch:

This film offers an emotionally grounded look at urban aspirations and middle-class struggles. It’s a relatable slice-of-life tale that will resonate with anyone who has ever chased a dream that seems just out of reach. OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thammudu

At the heart of Thammudu is the unbreakable bond between a brother and sister. As she faces personal and societal challenges, her brother steps up, ready to fight the world to protect her. The film is a touching journey through sibling love, misunderstandings, and redemption.

Why You Should Watch:

If you enjoy emotional family dramas that emphasize sibling relationships, this is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this week. It beautifully captures the protective nature of a brother and how love prevails even in the face of hardship and conflict.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Chief of War

Set during the unification of the Hawaiian Islands, this powerful tale is told from an indigenous perspective. A fierce war chief leads a campaign to bring the islands together to halt internal strife and to protect his people from the looming threat of colonization.

Why You Should Watch:

The series presents history, culture, and epic storytelling. It’s an eye-opening narrative that brings to life indigenous resistance, leadership, and pride, told with authenticity.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Housefull 5

Eccentric billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal dies mysteriously on a luxury cruise. His will names a massive inheritance, but only for his real son, Jolly. Chaos erupts when three men show up, each claiming to be Jolly. What begins as a hilarious identity scam turns into a madcap whodunit with unexpected murders along the way.

Why You Should Watch:

It’s signature Housefull madness with a twist of murder mystery. Perfect for fans of slapstick, multi-character confusion, and over-the-top situations that guarantee non-stop laughter.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sitaare Zameen Par

Gulshan, once a promising basketball coach, is forced to train a team of intellectually disabled players as part of a court-ordered community service sentence. Initially dismissive, he slowly bonds with his team and realises that heart and determination can often outplay experience and skill.

Why You Should Watch:

This inspiring underdog story echoes the spirit of films like Chak De! India and Taare Zameen Par. It’s a powerful reminder that everyone deserves a chance, and often, greatness comes from the most unexpected places.

OTT Platform: Youtube

Leanne

After her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman, Leanne—a strong Southern grandmother—must rebuild her life. With her sharp-tongued but loving family by her side, she finds strength, humour, and healing through life’s messiest moments.

Why You Should Watch:

For anyone who’s gone through heartbreak or reinvention later in life, Leanne offers a charming, uplifting journey. It’s filled with warmth, wit, and that uniquely Southern blend of sarcasm and sincerity.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Glass Heart

When a talented drummer is kicked out of her band, she hits rock bottom, until she meets an enigmatic musician who’s assembling a new group. As they navigate clashing egos, creative struggles, and personal demons, they create something beautiful.

Why You Should Watch:

It’s more than just a music story. Glass Heart dives into what it means to be an artist, to face rejection, and to rebuild from nothing. With stellar musical sequences and raw emotional depth, it’s an ode to second chances.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

This installment of the acclaimed Conversations with a Killer series dives into the chilling crimes of David Berkowitz, also known as the Son of Sam, who terrorised New York in the 1970s. Featuring never-before-heard audio recordings, interviews with detectives, journalists, and survivors, the documentary explores the twisted psyche of a notorious serial killer.

Why You Should Watch:

If you’re fascinated by true crime, this deep dive into one of America’s most infamous serial killers is unmissable. It offers new material and rare insight into both the man and the myth behind the crimes.

OTT Platform: Netflix

My Oxford Year

Anna, an ambitious American scholar, travels to Oxford for her graduate studies. Amid the spires and stone, she meets Jamie – charming, poetic, and harboring a life-altering secret. As their romance deepens, Anna must choose between love and ambition.

Why You Should Watch:

A perfect watch for fans of emotionally resonant love stories with intellectual flair. It combines the beauty of Oxford with the bittersweet truths of relationships and personal growth. If you like romance and angst, this is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this week.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

What began as a Facebook joke, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” spiraled into a real-life media circus. This documentary chronicles how a meme turned into a movement, blending internet culture, conspiracy theories, and government response into one surreal narrative.

Why You Should Watch:

It’s bizarre, hilarious, and insightful – a true Gen Z-era docuseries that shows how a joke can become a viral phenomenon with real-world consequences.

OTT Platform: Netflix

From family dramas to true crime and heartwarming romcoms, this week of July 2025 is set to be really engaging thanks to these new OTT releases. As these latest movies and web series take over your screens, let yourself spend the weekend immersed in entertainment. Happy watching!

