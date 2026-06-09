New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime & Hotstar This Week!

It’s the beginning of another week, so you know what time it is. Refresh your watchlist with these new OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, JioHotstar, and more! The lineup this week spans genres like thrillers, action, crime, and slice-of-life, ensuring there is something for every kind of streamer. If you’re looking to add to your watchlist, check out the line-up of the new OTT releases!

New OTT releases of the week to stream now!

June 10

Every Year After

This eight-episode series is an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, which tells the tale of Percy and Sam, childhood friends who become something, only for a secret to tear them apart. After a tragedy, the duo reunites and must confront the nature of their relationship.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Outlast: The Jungle

In this survival competition, 16 players must survive the elements, out-smart rivals, and remain part of a team to win a $1 million prize.

OTT: Netflix

June 11

FIFA World Cup 2026

The 23rd FIFA World Cup, co-hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States, promises more drama than any previous edition. The opening match will feature Mexico facing South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

OTT: Zee5

Viral Hit

Based on the South Korean webtoon Kenka Dokugaku by Taejun Pak and Kim Junghyun, this live-in adaptation follows a high school student with many problems in life. But things change when a fight with his classmate goes viral, where he realises that this might be his lucky chance to solve his problems.

OTT: Netflix

June 12

Maternal Instinct

This spine-chilling documentary explores the 2020 Texas murder of 21-year-old Regan Simmons-Hancock. The documentary will showcase how Taylor Parker faked her pregnancy, going to extreme lengths, as far as a horrific fetal abduction.

OTT: Netflix

Dridam

Dridam is a slow-burning Malayalam crime thriller that follows Vijay Radhakrishnan, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector at a seemingly peaceful police station in a rural town. A series of brutal murders and bank robberies plagues the town simultaneously, unleashing chaos. These pull Vijay into a high-pressure investigation, where he discovers the two crimes are connected.

OTT: JioHotstar

Raakh

This gritty investigative crime thriller is set in Delhi in the late 1970s. The series begins with the disappearance of two teenagers, which unravels an entire city into distress. The investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt that pulls him deep into a world of violence and human depravity that is more than he was initially prepared for.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

The Polygamist

This live-action adaptation of Sue Nyathi’s acclaimed novel centers on Joyce Gomora and her husband, Jonasi. Joyce is marital bliss personified- a social media influencer who has built her fame around the ideal family. Her perfect life is shattered when she discovers her husband’s secret life with wives and mistresses. What follows is Joyce’s explosive reaction to the betrayal, marked by revenge and vengeance.

OTT: Netflix

There are every genre that any streamer can ever hope for. What are you waiting for? Clear your calendar, gather your favourite snacks, and start streaming these new OTT releases of the week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.