The weekend is finally here, which means it is time to update your watchlist! While there are many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick a favourite from an endless ocean of choices. Well-marketed series make it to everyone’s screens, but there are some series that get swept under the radar. If you are tired of the new OTT releases routine and are willing to experiment with something new, this article is for you! Here are some underrated series in the Amazon Prime Video platform that are worth your time!

Underrated series in Amazon Prime Video that you should watch!

1. Patriot

John Tavner, an intelligence officer, gets a new assignment to prevent Iran from going nuclear. He has to assume a new identity while forgoing all safety nets. This was a cult-favourite spy series which is perfect for action-crime lovers.

2. Goliath

This is a legal television drama series that revolves around a lawyer and his plot for revenge. Billy McBride is a disgraced lawyer who is at a bad place in life. He agrees to take on a wrongful death lawsuit, hoping to get revenge on the firm he helped create.

3. The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Set in the late 1950’s Miriam Maisel has the picture perfect life: the perfect husband, two kids, and a beautiful apartment on the Upper West side in New York. After discovering her hidden talent for stand-up comedy, Maisel’s life takes a hilariously messy turn!

4. Undercover High School

An elite NIS agent goes undercover as a student to expose a hidden crime ring. He navigates the rocky road of bullies, teachers, homework, and school politics, making his journey all the more worth watching!

5. The Outer Limits

This is a science fiction anthology series which has distinct story episodes, with a plot twist in the end. All the story arcs get connected in the season finale of the show, making it a unique series to pick up!

6. S Line

This Korean drama went viral on social media platforms for its unique plotline. S Line follows a girl, a mysterious teacher, and a detective who can see people’s past relationships, visually linked by a glowing red thread above their heads.

With these underrated series in Amazon Prime Video, make sure entertainment is constant during the weekend. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, surround yourself with fluffy blankets, and start watching these series now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.