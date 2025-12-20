Chandrababu Naidu launches ‘Mustabu’ hygiene programme in Anakapalle

As part of his tour of Anakapalle district on December 20, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with students at a school in Tallapalem, where he launched the ‘Mustabu’ programme.

This event marked the rollout of the initiative aimed at improving hygiene among schoolchildren across the State.

The Chief Minister interacted with the students on various issues. He focused more on personal hygiene among the children. “I take the responsibility of ensuring a bright future for the students in the State, said the Chief Minister.

Later, Chandrababu Naidu walked with sanitary workers and inspected Swachhata works in the village in Anakapalle.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was received at the helipad by Speaker Ayyanna Pathrudu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, District In-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra and others.

