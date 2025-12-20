Bored in Vizag? Here are some offbeat things to do this weekend!

This weekend is packed with an array of events for every age group. From nail art workshops to bike rides and raves, this weekend has something for everyone. After a long week of work, we all look forward to a calming, relaxing, and recreational weekend. What more could one ask for if the weekend offers scope to turn it artistic, musical, and adventurous?

Here is a list of things to do in Vizag this weekend:

1. Nail Art Workshop

This workshop is perfect for those passionate about nail art. You’ll learn to create your own personalised stick-on nails, turning inspiration from your favourite Pinterest designs into reality.

Location: Zoro Cafe & Bakery, Adarsh Nagar, MVP Colony

Date: December 21

2. Sound Healing Experience

Rhyze Events is conducting a sound healing session by Phoenix Solutions. This healing session begins early in the morning and includes meditation, yoga, sound healing, a guided cold plunge, and a healthy breakfast served with coffee or matcha.

Address: Salsons Garden

Date: December 21

3. Run Club

Soulmates Runclub invites athletes and fitness enthusiasts to join a community run. If starting your Sunday with a run across the city, followed by a full-fledged rave sounds like your jam, this is the event you need to attend! Register through their official Instagram page.

Address: Stone Water, Yenada

Date: December 21

4. Christmas Party

Clubverse is hosting a Christmas party that could be Gen Z’s much-needed getaway, featuring music, games, and themed activities. They invite you and your gang to enjoy a fun Christmas bash with them. Registrations are also available.

Address: Crave Restobar, Sagar Nagar.

Date: December 21

5. Clay Photoframe Workshop.

This artistic and creative workshop is all about crafting your own photo frames from clay. The workshop is kid-friendly and provides everything, including material, a Polaroid photo, and allows you to carry your own creation along with you, all for a fixed fee.

Address: Sumudha art studio

Date: December 21

6. Visit Art Museums

Weekends are the best time to take a relaxing trip to museums and reflect on your internal thought process while admiring art, history, and culture. Vizag offers several museums, including the INS Kursura Submarine museum, the Dys Art gallery, the Visakha Museum, the TU 142 Aircraft museum, and the Tribal Museum in Araku.

7. Netflix and Chill

This particular weekend marks the perfect time to binge-watch holiday favorite Christmas movies, as Christmas is right around the corner. Gather your friends, family, or even solo, along with your favorite snacks and a warm cup of hot chocolate, and binge-watch holiday classics.

This weekend guide involves a variety of options to choose from, including indoor activities, parties, artsy activities, and sports. So, plan your weekend with these things to do in Vizag!

