Fighter jets to Bridgerton themed custom lipsticks: Things to do in Vizag!

Another week, another lineup of shenanigans to immerse yourself in this weekend! From an elaborate, once-in-a-lifetime showcase in Vizag with the ongoing IFR 26 and MILAN 26 to a Bridgerton-themed DIY lipstick workshop, the city has a variety of activities lined up, ensuring there is something for everyone. And for those looking to make their weekend Instagram-worthy, hop on board, we’ve curated a weekend to-do list just for you. Here are things to do in Vizag this weekend: 1. Tints and Treats- DIY Lipstick Workshop Map of Experience is hosting a Bridgerton-themed DIY lipstick workshop, a creative and hands-on experience where you can experiment with shades and craft your very own lipstick. As you explore different formulas and brainstorm new colours, you can also indulge in their delicious sweet treats, making it a productive and indulgent session all at once. Address: VEUX Gourmet Eatery, behind Waltair Club, Siripuram

2. Witness Major Naval Events

The Indian Navy is currently hosting three major Naval events in Vizag. Naval crews and delegations from over 70 countries are participating in the triad. The International Fleet Review began on February 17, and the MILAN 26 is going to begin today, which is a five-day sea phase exercise. The event will showcase various air operations and sea drills along wth elaborate fireworks. Address: RK Beach Road

3. Self-care and wellness

If slowing down is on your weekend agenda, head to Ayurbay Wellness Centre at The Bheemili Resort for a mindful escape by the sea. With personalised Ayurvedic therapies, yoga sessions, and the calming backdrop of Bheemunipatnam’s coastline, it’s the perfect spot to unplug, reset, and ease into the weekend at your own pace. Address: Novotel, The Bheemili Resort

4. Movie Outing

With several new releases, including Border 2, Bookie, GOAT, With Love, and many more releases in the theatre, consider an outdoor movie date with your pals or solo.

5. Pause and Rewind

Plan a peaceful day out by indulging in a little window shopping, treating yourself to a spa day, or enjoying your favourite meal at a restaurant you love. As evening sets in, head out for a long drive towards Sagar Nagar to soak in the calm, surrounded by lush greenery, rolling hills, beaches, and quiet stretches of woodland.

With this weekend guide, you are sure to have a well-balanced weekend that includes a bit of everything. From fitness and self-care to the right amount of pampering, your food cravings, and relaxing, this weekend guide has several options to choose from!