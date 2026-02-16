What to watch this week: Fresh OTT releases you can’t miss!

Streaming platforms are rolling out a fresh lineup of movies and web series this week, giving binge-watchers plenty of new choices. From highly anticipated premieres to hidden gems across genres, these OTT releases this week promise something for every kind of viewer.

Here is a curated list of OTT releases this week:

1. 56 Days

After meeting in a supermarket, Oliver Kennedy, played by Avan Jogia, and Ciara Wyse, played by Dove Cameron, fall in love instantly and passionately and move in together. 56 days after they moved in, the police arrived at Oliver’s apartment to a graphic scene, finding the corpse of a brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed anonymous corpse.

Streaming from: February 18

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Being Gordon Ramsey

This documentary captures the raw and real moments from celebrated master chef Gordon Ramsay’s professional and personal life. The documentary shows his bold new ventures, including his sky-high restaurant Gordon Ramsey High and his Asian venture Lucky Cat. His setbacks and emotional turmoil are also shown in the series, along with a sneak peek into his personal life and his bond with his wife, Tana, and their six kids.

Streaming from: February 18

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Exploring the theme of rivalry and brotherhood, this Malayalam movie is about three passionate wrestlers cum ex-convicts, Little, Vetri, and Savio, who make the bold plan to build a WWE-style wrestling arena in Fort Kochi. But their plan faces several hurdles, including troubles from the underworld and a rift between Vetri and Savio.

Streaming from: February 19

Where to watch: Netflix

4. The Night Agent- Season 3

Unlike previous seasons, in this season, Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, will be taking up conspiracies from all over the globe, including Istanbul, Mexico, and various other cities from other continents. The season will show him investigating conspiracies and high-profile cases, including one of a Treasury Department official who has fled with top-secret classified intel.

Streaming from: February 19

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Featuring Kartik Aryan as Rehaan Ray Mehra and Ananya Pandey as Rumi Vardhan Singh, the story is about a rich NRI wedding planner, Ray, and an Agra-based novelist, Rumi, who fall in love during a yacht cruise in Croatia. Despite the intense love they share, they face several hurdles. The toughest challenge comes when Rumi’s father falls sick, and she is left to be the sole caretaker of her father.

Streaming from: February 19

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Heated Rivalry

Based on Rachel Reid’s best-selling novel, this movie is themed around Canadian Sports. It’s about Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who are both rivals and have had a decade-old relationship. During the movie, there are snippets in between showing hotel room meetings between the two. They need to navigate their lives as they both play for opposing teams and have worked really hard to build their career. They are also afraid of the scrutiny they will have to face due to their identity and sexuality.

Streaming from: February 20

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

7. Raakshasa

Set in the gloomy rural town of Savadatti in North Karnataka, where a number of corpses are found in the Malaprabha River, sub-inspector Hanmappa delves deeper into the mystery and learns about a mythology and a demon. The other officials write it off as crocodile attacks, but only a few know of the much darker and sinister truth of what’s happening.

Streaming from: February 20

Where to watch: ZEE5

8. Kennedy

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this neo-noir film revolves around an officially dead Mumbai cop, who carries out revenge killings under the guise of Kennedy. Sunny Leone plays the sensual, enigmatic Charlie. The movie shows how Kennedy’s quest to retain control and fix institutional corruption can lead him to do things he never intended to do.

Streaming from: February 20

Where to watch: ZEE 5

Categorised by genre or mood to help you quickly find your next favourite watch: thrillers, romance, mystery, and more await you. To help you get started, here are a couple of standout picks: ‘The Night Agent,‘ an action-packed series that uncovers conspiracies across the globe, and ‘Kennedy,‘ Anurag Kashyap’s gripping neo-noir film. Get ready to update your watchlist and press play.

