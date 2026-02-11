New OTT Releases This Week You Should Add to Your Watchlist!

There are many OTT releases scheduled for the week, so it’s time to refresh your watchlist! Starting with adrenaline-rushing Predator: Badlines, shocking horror of The Conjuring: The Last Rites, and a romcom with a twist, The Eternity Movie, there is something for every streamer. Here are some of the top new OTT releases of the week that deserve a spot on your watchlist!

Top new OTT releases of the week to stream!

Streaming now

1. This is I

Kenji Onishi loves singing and dancing and dreams of becoming an idol from a very young age. He is faced with bullying and teasing from the other children, and struggles to understand his identity. He meets a doctor, who changes Kenji’s life for the better. This is a dramatised film drawing inspiration from the real-life events of the Japanese transgender TV personality and singer Haruna Ai.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Motorvalley

Elena is the heir to the Dionisi family and the owner of a famous racing team. However, she must reclaim her role in the family business, which is in her brother’s hands. She hires Blu, a hot-headed young woman and Arturo, a former legendary driver, to train her for the Italian Gran Turismo (GT) Championship.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Kohrra Season 2

After a woman dies under mysterious circumstances, two detectives are assigned to the case. During the investigation, multiple suspects are marked. But the real question is, who is the real suspect?

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Love is Blind Season 10

The Emmy-nominated series, Love is Blind, is a reality dating show where couples get engaged after speaking but without ever seeing each other. The series is back for Season 10, where a new group of singles enter the dating experiment.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Feb 12

5. How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

When three lifelong friends reunite after the death of an old classmate, it turns into a dark mystery. They embark on a chaotic quest to solve their old friend’s suspicious death, while hiding their skeletons in the closet.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Security officer Shankara Vara Prasad changes his identity to form a bond with his estranged children and wife. A national threat and a rival in love join the mix. Can he handle it all?

OTT Platform: Zee 5

7. Predator: Badlands

Dek is a young exiled Yautja, who is exiled and crash-lands on the ‘death’ planet, Genna and is on a quest to kill an apex predator to win the approval of his father. He allies with Thia, a Weyland-Yutani Corporation android.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Feb 13

8. Eternity Movie

In the afterlife, souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity and with whom to spend it. Joan is faced with an impossible choice between her husband, with whom she spent her life, and her first love, who died young and has waited many years for her.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

9. The Art of Sarah

A dead body is found abandoned in a ditch and a dedicated detective is assigned for the case. During the investigation, Sarah Kim is a constant name that keeps repeating. The real challenge occurs when the detective gets to know that every person in Sarah’s life knew a different version of her.

OTT Platform: Netflix

10. The Conjuring: Last Rites

Experience the spine-chilling case that attacks the core of Ed and Lorraine’s mission and targets the main member of the Warren family, their daughter, Judy.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

With these new OTT releases, such as The Conjuring: Last Rites, Eternity Movie, and more, entertainment will be a constant companion this week. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

