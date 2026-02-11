Light Dark
      Vizag metro takes shape as land acquisition process nears final stage

    Vizag metro takes shape as land acquisition process nears final stage

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesYesterday

    Vizag metro takes shape as land acquistion process nears final stage

    As Visakhapatnam prepares for the introduction of its metro rail system, the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail (VMR) project is moving closer to execution. Land acquisition for the project is expected to begin in April 2026, subject to the completion of procedural requirements within the stipulated timeline.

    The proposed metro network will span 46 kilometres, aimed at improving urban mobility and easing traffic congestion across the city. The project forms part of a broader urban development push in Visakhapatnam, which also includes the redevelopment of Kailasagiri, eco cottages, and a revolving restaurant, and the recent addition of new tourism attractions, such as India’s longest cantilever glass bridge.

    As part of the preparatory process, officials conducted public consultation meetings at NAD Junction and Asilmetta on Tuesday, February 10. During these meetings, discussions were held with landowners and residents in areas falling under the proposed metro corridors. The consultations are being carried out in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which mandates engagement with private landowners and residents before the implementation of  infrastructure projects.

