Visakha Metro Rail project land acquisition to begin

With decks being cleared for the Visakha Metro Rail project after approval by the Central government, work on it is likely to gain momentum.

While a survey to identify the land where properties of residents will be affected during acquisition has already been completed, the land acquisition process, a tough task, is likely to begin in April.

According to sources, the first phase of the project requires about 100 acres of land, which includes nine acres of private land.

Over 90 acres of the government land—Visakhapatnam Port Authority (36 acres), railways (four acres), and the Animal Husbandry Department (47 acres)—will be allotted for the project.

About 280 properties are likely to be affected during the acquisition process, which will cost approximately Rs. 880 crore.

The government, which is keen on speedy implementation of the project, is likely to direct the authorities concerned to get cracking with regard to the key process of land acquisition.

Designed to ease traffic congestion in the city, the project will have 42 stations.

In the first phase, work on three corridors will be taken up. While the first corridor stretches from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi, the second corridor covers Gurudwara to Old Post Office. The third one will be developed from Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair.

